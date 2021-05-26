S-5! Offers Installer Training in Rail-Less Solar Rooftop Attachment Solutions

Press Release

S-5!, the world’s leading authority on metal roof attachment solutions, offers solar installer training on direct-attach™ solar mounting methods, specifically tailored for installers in Australia and New Zealand markets.

Dustin Haddock, vice president of research and development for S-5! and frequent presenter with Australia’s Smart Energy Council will take an in-depth look at the options available for fixing solar photovoltaics (PV) to various metal roof types in Rail-less Revolution: S-5! Solar Installer Training scheduled for Thursday, May 27 at 9.00 a.m. (AEST).

Globally, solar installers experience no end to frustration when installing solar on metal roofs, facing a common set of challenges. S-5-PVKIT 2.0 provides an innovative solar mounting solution to these challenges. Its pre-assembled components enable solar installers to direct-attach™ PV modules to a metal roof. A fraction of the size and weight of traditional rails, the PVKIT removes the headaches associated with storing, transporting and cutting rails, reducing labour time and speeding up installations by 35% or more. With the PVKIT, installers avoid the need for a forklift onsite and look forward to being able to carry 5kW of mounting gear up to the roof in a single carton.

This course unpacks metal roof solar installations covering Klip-Lok, Trimdek, corrugated iron and other metal roof types, and their advantages for PV. Cable management techniques are presented in detail, along with earthing and other best practices and “how-to’s” for installing rail-less solar systems on metal roofs. Additionally, methods for installing various accessories from microinverters to home runs are discussed.

S-5! recently doubled its distribution channel in Australia and New Zealand, driven by regional market growth in both solar and HVAC markets. S-5! identified a gap in the market and the opportunity to scale within the Australia and New Zealand metal roofing, solar and HVAC industries.

Commercial and residential owners are realising the benefits of metal roofing (long-term service life and low maintenance) and understand the ease and cost benefits of metal roofing as a platform to mount solar PV, as well as other essential rooftop equipment and ancillary mechanicals.

A proven technology, S-5! warrants their goods for the life of the roof and has a global portfolio of more than 3.5 gigawatts of metal-roof solar arrays. S-5! products can be found on some of the world’s notable buildings, such as the corporate headquarters for Apple, Google, IBM, NATO and NREL. S-5!’s installations also include five Costco stores in Australia.

With inventory now conveniently held in-region through its Melbourne and New Zealand based warehouses, S-5! has established distribution partnerships with Solar Partners NZ, Tradezone and RFI Technology Solutions, in addition to existing wholesalers MAK Fastener Specialists, Pty Ltd and Rapid Systems Solutions (RSS), owned by No. 1 Roofing and Building Supplies.

“Rail-less systems are the way of the future and will revolutionise the way in which rooftop ancillaries are installed in APAC,” said Bernie Dombroski, managing director of Solar Partners NZ. “Railed systems will always have their place and will not disappear; the S-5! rail-less revolution is simply a changing of the guard.”

For more information, visit www.S-5.com or register for Rail-less Revolution: S-5! Solar Installer Training by completing this online form.