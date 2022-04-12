Revealed: Big Japanese buyer behind $15bn Desert Bloom green hydrogen plan

Aqua Aerem has revealed that Japan’s Osaka Gas is the major buyer and joint developer of its ambitious $15 billion, 10GW Desert Bloom renewable hydrogen project in the Northern Territory.

Aqua Aerem describes Desert Bloom Hydrogen as a “world-first project” that will produce “truly renewable hydrogen for domestic and export markets using only off-grid renewable energy and its own atmospheric water source.”

Its size could be doubled to 20GW, and it is one of a number of hugely ambitious green hydrogen projects in Australia.

These include Inrercontinental’s 50GW and 26GW wind and solar project proposals in W.A., and Andrew Forrest’s massive plans, the scale of which is enormous since existing green hydrogen plants are now just a tiny fraction of the size.

The deal between Aqua Are and Osaka gas aims to produce 410,000 tonnes of green hydrogen per year when at full scale. (Just for comparison, Fortescue’s Andrew Forrest is aiming for 15 million tonnes a year by 2030).

Under the deal signed in Darwin on Tuesday, in the presence of chief minister Michael Gunner, Osaka Gas will help with engineering and technical support, identifying customers and dealing with equipment manufacturers.

Aqua Aerem CEO Gerard Reiter says Desert Bloom is the most advanced, shovel-ready green hydrogen project of its scale in Australia, and is helped by its unique technology that captures water from the air.

“This deal is a strong endorsement of the massive value of the project and Aqua Aerem’s innovative air-to-water technology, which is opening the door for green hydrogen projects to be located where the best renewable power sources are available, which is generally in the driest areas of the planet.”

Desert Bloom Hydrogen will comprises a large-scale, off-grid system producing renewable hydrogen that does not require a ground based, riverine, aquafer or a sea water source.

The project consists of a series of modular 2MW Hydrogen Production Units (HPUs) capable of generating water from the atmosphere, as well as producing heat, renewable electricity, and green hydrogen.

The company says Desert Bloom Hydrogen will produce revenue from the installation of the first module and does not require large upfront expenditure, including investment in large infrastructure that may become stranded or suffer from technological obsolesce.

“As a result of these substantial savings, Desert Bloom will be on track to produce green hydrogen at an export price international customers want to pay – less than $US2/kg within five years,” it says.

Aqua Aerem says it is also in discussions with other potential partners regarding the purchase of its green hydrogen as well as joint-venture opportunities spanning the energy, chemical, mining, transport, and aviation industries.