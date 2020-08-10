Reserve Bank modifies energy tender from 10 pct to 100 pct green energy

“The Reserve Bank is also seeking proposals and pricing for 100% of total demand as GreenPower® accredited renewable energy for all buildings in NSW, ACT and VIC,” it now says.

The difference between GreenPower and a direct contract with wind and solar farms (as most other businesses do), is that GreenPower is satisfied by large scale certificates purchased by energy retailers.

Some people suggest it does not result in any new construction of wind and solar farms. Others say this is not true, because the LGCs for this purpose are put into a dedicated account that is not used to meet legislated targets. But, as the RBA says, the need to displace coal is clear: See Central banks, including RBA, urge rapid coal phase-out to meet Paris climate goals

GreenPower usually ends up being more expensive, as the cost of the certificates is usually added to the cost of the energy supply, rather than priced as an alternative in a distinct power purchase agreement – a transaction that is nevertheless usually complicated by the need for hedging products to align the output with the demand.

Still, it a welcome change. The original tender document may have been downplayed behind the scenes at the RBA as an “error”, but at least it was quickly changed when identified. Energy suppliers have three weeks to come up with their proposals.

Now, if only the federal government would react the same way and with similar speed ….