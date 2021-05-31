RenewEconomy unveils interactive maps of Australia’s big wind and solar farms

RenewEconomy has on Monday unveiled two new interactive maps that focus on the country’s large scale wind farms and large scale solar farms.

Both maps include operating projects of 10MW or above, plus those in construction or which have already landed firm contracts. Of course, there are dozens more project proposals in the pipeline, but we will add them to the list as their intentions firm.

You can find them both here:

Large Scale Solar Farm Map of Australia

Large Scale Wind Farm Map of Australia

The new maps are part of a public interest series that will help the community understand more about Australia’s clean energy transition, and which we hope will serve as a useful reference. Several similar maps exist, but not with the breadth and level of detail that we include.

Last week, we unveiled the Big Battery Storage Map of Australia – although given the early stages of that technology, and the huge interest in its development, we decided to also include “announced” and “proposed” projects in that map, as well as though already operating and under construction.

More maps are to come, so please stay tuned. And if you detect any errors or omissions in any of the maps, or have other suggestions, please let us know at editor @ renew economy.com.au