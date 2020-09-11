RenewEconomy is hiring and looking for an additional journalist

This is a rare opportunity to join a small, dedicated team reporting and analysing one of the most important and exciting industrial transitions in the world, and society’s response to it.

Since its launch in early 2012, RenewEconomy has emerged as Australia’s best informed and most read web-site focusing on clean energy news and analysis, as well as climate policy.

It is read widely among the industry and policy-makers, and others with a strong interest in the transition to a low carbon economy.

Across its stable of web-sites, including the new and fast-growing EV-focused The Driven, and One Step Off The Grid, annual page views are running at more than 20 million and a monthly audience of more than half a million unique visitors.

We are looking to employ an experienced journalist who can write stories for all three of our websites, as well as provide information for our series of podcasts, webinars and soon to be launched videos.

Job description

Working closely with the Editor and the rest of the team, you’ll report on the latest developments in renewable energy, and the energy transition. This will include renewable, storage and EV technologies, and policies.

You’ll be comfortable breaking stories, providing analysis and context, while representing the subtleties of complex information in a clear and engaging way. With a strong grounding in getting it right, you’ll be meticulous about accuracy and fact-checking.

Responsibilities

Produce breaking news, features, analysis, factchecks, and interviews for RenewEconomy, One Step off the Grid, and The Driven

Monitor and report on new research.

Help plan coverage for all our websites.

Help build and maintain relevant contacts

Identify and report from relevant conferences

Engage on social media on behalf of the organisation.

Qualifications

Essential:

Demonstrable experience writing about energy, in particular renewable energy and the energy transition

Excellent writing skills and the ability to write to a deadline.

Good knowledge of the energy industry, energy policy, the electric vehicle transition, as well as the wider online, media and public discussion about energy policy

Knowledge and interest in the clean energy transition and the technologies and policies affecting the future of energy – across the grid, in transport and in industry.

Ability to look at energy as a business, as well as a social, environmental, political and consumer story.

Experience writing for the web.

Ability to absorb new and complex information quickly.

Enthusiasm for communicating about renewable energy in depth.

Ability to work from home as part of a ‘virtual’ office

Accuracy

Desirable:

A degree or postgraduate qualification in a relevant subject (journalism, communication, or technical degree).

A network of contacts within the energy sector

Strong social media skills.

Experience producing multimedia content (podcasts, video content).

Location: RenewEconomy, One Step of the Grid and The Driven is a virtual office with staff in Sydney, Melbourne, and the Northern Rivers region of NSW.

Reporting to: The Editor

Duration: This is a 10-month full-time contract, subject to a 3-month review period.

Salary: Competitive; dependent on skills and experience.

How to apply

To apply, please send:

Your CV

A covering letter explaining why you would be a good fit for the role and the organisation.

Your plan to develop our coverage of either energy, or electric vehicles (500 words max).

(500 words max). Two samples of your published work (print or online) on a relevant topic. If you don’t have published work, please write a short example piece that could be published on one of our websites

To: [email protected]. Please state “Journalist application – RenewEconomy” in the email subject header.

Applications must be submitted by 9am on Monday, September 28, 2020.