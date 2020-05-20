Regulators flag delays to 16 energy reform projects as fossil fuel interests dig in

The key regulators and rule-makers that govern Australia’s increasing redundant electricity market have flagged potential delays to 16 different reforms because of the Covid-19 pandemic, in a move that will shield incumbent fossil fuel generators from increased competition from new technologies.

The Australian Energy Market Commission, along with the Australian Energy Regulator and the Australian Energy Market Operator, have already proposed an additional one year delay to the switch to 5-minute settlement, a change considered essential to encourage more big batteries and demand management, and to put an end to the rorting of the 30-minute settlement period by coal, gas and hydro generators.

The shift to 5-minute settlements had been fought ferociously by incumbent generators, and resisted by the rule-maker itself, until it finally decided to accept the change, but only implement it by mid-2021, six years after it was initially proposed. The switch to 5-minute settlements will now be pushed back to mid 2022, much to the applause of the fossil fuel generators.

In a new document published on Tuesday, the market bodies have now flagged potential delays to a total of 16 energy reform projects, which have had their status shifted from “progress as planned” to progress. The identity of the individual projects at stake have not been identified, in keeping with the appalling lack of transparency in Australia’s energy markets and regulatory governance.

The Australia Institute decided the delays as “cynical tactics” from the coal industry and incumbent gentailers that would threaten energy market reforms – some of them cited as crucial by AEMO to ensure that the rules and regulations kept abreast of new technologies. AEMO says the current market structure is no longer fit for purpose.