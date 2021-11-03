Redman to head Transgrid as it chases renewable energy future

Transmission company Transgrid has name former AGL boss Brett Redman as its new chief executive as it chases an expanded role in what it says could be a rapid transition to renewables.

Redman left AGL abruptly earlier this year after unveiling a signifiant company split as he sought ways for the country’s biggest coal generator and polluter to negotiate the “unstoppable” energy transition.

His appointment to Transgrid, where he will replace Paul Italiano, was announced by Transgrid chair Jerry Maycock, himself a former chair of AGL.

“I’m delighted that Brett will be joining Transgrid as we continue to lead the transition to Australia’s clean energy future,” Maycock said in the statement.

“Brett’s experience in managing complex change and transition issues in the energy industry and his commitment to the development of renewable and sustainable energy projects make him an excellent candidate to lead Transgrid in the new era of transformation of the energy system.”

Transgrid is rapidly moving beyond its traditional realm of poles and wires, and has been investing in battery storage, (including the new Wallgrove battery in Sydney, pictured above), electric transport, energy management systems and in the creation of renewable energy hubs.

It recently released an Energy Vision statement that said that Australia could reach 91 per cent renewables by the end of the decade, a faster transition than even that contemplated by the Australian Energy Market Operator.

It is also involved in major transmission projects, including the $2.3 billion Project EnergyConnect link to South Australia, and has proposed a $4 billion Hume link to deliver a broader connection to the grid for Snowy 2.0.

“Transgrid is at the forefront of the energy transition and policies including the NSW Government’s Energy Road Map will drive the necessary investment in the energy system for the future,” Maycock said.

“Redman’s commercial acumen and focus on innovation will also be invaluable as we grow Transgrid’s energy services and telecommunications business, Lumea who continue to invest in new technologies including grid scale batteries, energy management systems, and the electrification of transport.

Redman said in a statement that Transgrid will play a pivotal role in Australia’s decarbonisation journey and as the transition away from coal gathers pace.

“Transgrid is investing in world-leading technology as it builds a modern grid for Australia,” he said. “I’m looking forward to working with the team and with local communities to deliver the projects and the innovations that will accelerate Australia’s transition to a cleaner energy future.”

Redman will commence as Transgrid’s CEO on November 16.