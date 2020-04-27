Redflow to supply another 10 flow batteries for NZ telecoms program

ASX-listed energy storage company Redflow has received an order for another 10 of its zinc-bromine flow batteries to help provide mobile and broadband coverage for off-grid parts of New Zealand.

The order from the Rural Connectivity Group (RCG) – a venture between the NZ government and mobile network operators Vodafone, Spark and 2degrees – follows up on an initial order for eight batteries in November last year.

The new order, placed by local RCP partner Switchboard Services, is for the installation of 10 ZBM2 batteries at two new off-grid RCG telecommunications transmission towers in New Zealand’s North Island.

Redflow said its zinc-bromine flow batteries were considered particularly well suited to the off-grid transmission tower sites, particularly those powered entirely by solar.

“These benefits include long-life performance, heat-tolerance and theft-resistance,” said Redflow CEO and managing director Tim Harris.

Harris says the batteries’ 100% cycling capability helped to maximise the use of the solar PV, while not degrading the the battery system through daily utilisation or at elevated temperatures up to 50ºC.

The 10-year life of the Redflow ZBM2, and minimal need for maintenance, also makes for a cost-effective total-cost-of-ownership over the long haul.

“This builds on the interest and demand we have seen from Vodacom and Moropa in South Africa and Optus in Australia last year,” Harris said.

“We are extremely pleased to continue to solidify our product positioning as an energy storage technology of choice in the telecommunications market for off-grid and weak grid environments.”

Also in New Zealand, Redflow last year won “preferred supplier” status to infrastructure company Soul Energy, in a deal that had the potential to yield orders for hundreds of the Australian company’s zinc bromine flow batteries.