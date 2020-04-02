Recycling giant Visy awarded generation licence for SA solar and battery plant

One Step Off The Grid

Australian cardboard packaging and recycling giant Visy has been cleared to send power to the grid from a nearly 2MW rooftop solar and battery storage system the company installed on a facility in Gepps Cross in Adelaide’s north.

The South Australia Essential Services Commission said late last week that it had issued an electricity generation licence to Visy Board Pty to operate a 1.94MW commercial solar array at the recycling plant.

The Gepps Cross system also has a 200kW/360kWh Tesla Powerpack battery storage system, which was installed alongside the solar by Living Energy, and designed by Energy Aware.

Visy claims to have invested $A150 million in clean energy – including waste to energy plants in New South Wales and Victoria – since 2001.

According to the Visy website, the Gepps Cross project – which was backed by $700,000 in funding from the South Australian government – will save the company $500,000 a year on energy costs, and cut the company’s scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 15 per cent.

Living Energy notes that the impressive project comprised 5648 x 340W Trina Duomax 72 cell panels, 34 SMA 50kW Inverters and Clenergy Racking, as well as the Tesla battery packs.

