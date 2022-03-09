Queensland solar and wind pipeline warrants higher renewables target, says report

Environment groups have called on the Queensland government to set more ambitious renewable energy targets, saying that the state’s project development pipeline could allow the sunshine state to achieve its 50 per cent target well before 2030.

Joint analysis published by the Queensland Conservation Council (QCC) and Solar Citizens suggests that the bulk of new wind and solar capacity needed to achieve the state’s 50 per cent renewables target were already on track to be commissioned by 2025.

The joint report says that the state’s existing 5,100MW solar and wind project pipeline would see Queensland hit 45 per cent renewables by 2025, with between 1,000MW and 1,400MW of additional wind or solar capacity needed to reach the 50 per cent milestone.

“There are several big solar and wind farms under construction or looking very likely to proceed to construction soon. Our analysis shows that, combined with continued growth of rooftop solar, these projects would get Queensland to almost 45 per cent renewable by 2025,” the QCC’s energy strategist, Clare Silcock, said.

“In addition the Queensland government is sitting on a $2 billion Renewable Energy and Hydrogen Jobs Fund they announced last year. If that was allocated to renewable energy projects today Queensland could easily reach the 50 per cent Renewable Energy Target by 2025.”

The analysis stands in contrast to recent assessments of Queensland’s progress towards its 50 per cent renewable energy target for 2030, which show the state falling short of the rate of investment in new renewables projects needed to reach the target.

Queensland currently lags all other states with regards to renewable electricity market share – despite its abundance of solar resources – with less than 20 per cent of its electricity being supplied by renewables in 2021.

The slow level of uptake prompted the Queensland auditor general to warn the Queensland government that it was at risk of missing the 50 per cent target altogether.

But the two environment groups were more optimistic, saying the falling costs of renewable energy technologies and pressures on companies to decarbonise their energy use, could drive a substantial increase in renewables investment.

“The Palaszczuk government has certainly stepped up their ambition on renewable energy since the last election and this is good news for Queenslanders and their hip pockets,” said national director of Solar Citizens, Ellen Roberts.

“Unfortunately, every other Australian state is still out-competing the Sunshine State when it comes to leading the rollout of affordable renewable energy.

“If Palaszczuk wants a thriving renewable hydrogen industry then Queensland will need to start catching up to the other states.”

“That’s why we’re calling on the Queensland government to match the clean energy ambition we’re seeing elsewhere in Australia and aim to repower our entire system with renewables by 2030.”

The groups called on the Queensland government to increase its renewable energy target, saying it should aim for a more ambitious milestone given the significant amount of new capacity in the development pipeline.

Despite the ample pipeline, there will still remain some serious doubts about Queensland’s ability to achieve the target.

Not all projects within the “development pipeline” necessarily proceed to construction, and many that do are often constructed years behind their original schedules.

Last year, Queensland’s share of renewables increased from 16.6 per cent to 19.2 per cent, with most of the increase coming from new rooftop solar installations. The level of growth was not enough to put Queensland on track to reach 50 per cent renewables by the end of the decade.

While the Queensland government has ramped up its support for the state’s renewable energy industry, including plans to establish several dedicated renewable energy zones – it has also remained tied to the development of the state’s fossil fuel resources.

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told media earlier this week that the state was “lucky” to have access to both fossil fuels and renewables.

“Queensland is lucky, we have coal, we have gas, and we have huge renewable investment, which is going to really rapidly increase over the next 10 years,” she said.