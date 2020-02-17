Queensland names two more sites for $2.5m EV network rollout

The Driven

Two more sites have been identified for the $2.5 million second phase of Queensland’s statewide public electric car charging network.

Proserpine in the Whitsunday region and Ingham in Hinchinbrook shire have been earmarked as sites for the next phase of rollout, closing fast-charging charging gaps between Mackay and Bowen, and Townsville and Tully.

Bucking Australia’s laggard attitude towards electric vehicles, the Queensland Electric Super Highway (QESH) is thought to be longest intrastate charging network in the world, stretching from Coolangatta in the south to Cairns in the north.

The second phase will see the number of charging locations on the Queensland Electric Super Highway (QESH) increase to up to 31 in total, with 18 sites currently in operation powered by either renewable resources or direct green energy credits/offsets.

“We’re planning to rollout more in the near future with more than $2.5 million to make the journey even easier for those choosing to drive electric,” said Queensland minister of main roads and transport Mark Bailey’s office in a statement.

“Proserpine and Ingham are two of the locations that have been identified for a new charging site.

“Through our super highway initiative, we’re encouraging electric vehicle owners to hit the road from the Gold Coast to Cairns, and visit regional towns and centres with the charger.”

It is understood that the sites will either be located on or just inland from the Queensland coast, and that other future locations will be announcements once planning approvals with relevant councils have been secured.

