Queensland mobilises expert hydrogen team

Press Release

The Palaszczuk Government has appointed a specialist hydrogen team of industry experts to unleash Queensland’s hydrogen potential and the thousands of jobs that will flow from it.

Minister for Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen Mick de Brenni announced in Parliament today that Professor Peta Ashworth OAM would lead a seven-member expert taskforce to fast track the establishment of a sustainable hydrogen supply chain.

“Queensland will lead Australia’s effort to be a world leader in renewable hydrogen and our Hydrogen Taskforce will ensure that we seize this opportunity,” Mr de Brenni said

“The Hydrogen Taskforce brings together industry, academic and public sector leaders with expertise in science, energy, international investment attraction and economic development, infrastructure planning, regulations, skills development and logistics, and Queensland is lucky to have Professor Peta Ashworth at the helm.

“Professor Ashworth is currently the University of Queensland’s Chair in Sustainable Energy Futures, a globally renowned leader in climate and energy technologies and sustainable energy, and already has runs on the board when it comes to hydrogen – including playing a role in the development of Australia’s National Hydrogen Strategy.

“Professor Ashworth also has a strong ethos in the social and environmental impacts in the adoption of energy technology and what this means for the communities that use it.

“The Hydrogen Taskforce’s primary job will be to work with industry across the supply chain to help accelerate the growth of the hydrogen sector in Queensland.”

Professor Ashworth said the Taskforce would hit the ground running and one of its first tasks will be to assess the current state of play of Queensland’s hydrogen supply chain.

“Based on this, we will then prepare a plan that provides a clear line of sight to a sustainable hydrogen supply chain, including export, to be up and running by 2030 or earlier if possible,” Professor Ashworth said.

“We will also identify short and medium-term actions within the regulatory and planning landscape to facilitate the safe and sustainable development of Queensland’s next major energy commodity.”

Hydrogen Taskforce members include:

Chair:

Professor Peta Ashworth (OAM), Director N. Liveris Academy for Innovation and Leadership, University of Queensland

Members:

Professor Ian Mackinnon Professor Science and Engineering Faculty, School and Earth & Atmospheric Sciences, Queensland University of Technology

Ms Vanessa Sullivan, Director, Sunwater

Ms Renata Berglas, CEO, Queensland Transport Logistics Council

Ms Toni Power, Queensland’s Coordinator-General.

Mr Paul Martyn, Chief Executive Officer, Trade and Investment Queensland

Mr James Purtill, Director-General, Department of Energy and Public Works

Mr de Brenni said the Taskforce’s establishment dovetails the Queensland Government’s $60 million investment across multiple programs and initiatives that are growing the hydrogen industry and future hydrogen jobs in Queensland.

“This includes $32.6 million invested to support training and skills development and $25 million for the Hydrogen Industry Development Fund.

“The Taskforce will leverage our traditional strengths in the resources sector, coupled with developing plans to utilise our existing public infrastructure such as pipeline corridors, power generators and ports so we can take renewable hydrogen to the world.”