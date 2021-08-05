Plans filed for 900MWh of big battery storage in Tamworth, Armidale and Lismore

“At the moment we’re looking at a public exhibition period in November and December this year, and potential DA approval around April to May next year. Then we’re planning to start construction in early 2023 and have that finished late the same year,” Hawke said.

Meanwhile, Maoneng has announced that it will use lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries at its Mornington battery because of their strong safety performance.

In a statement issued less than a week after fire destroyed two Tesla Megapack battery modules at the Victoria Big Battery in Geelong, Maoneng said its decision follows an extensive technical analysis of various battery types available on the global market.

“LFP batteries have a relatively much higher thermal stability and less dense chemical composition than other varieties prominent in utility scale batteries, such as NMC (lithium, nickel, manganese, cobalt) technology, therefore significantly reducing risks,” it said.

Tesla announced earlier this year that it would switch to LFP chemistry from NMC for its Megapacks, but it is not clear which chemistry was used in the Geelong installation.

That fire erupted on the second day of trials at what will be the biggest battery installation in Australia and the southern hemisphere. It took more than three days for the fire to subside and be declared “in control”, but there is no word yet on its cause.

“Batteries will play an increasingly important and necessary role as Australia transitions from traditional energy sources to renewable energy,” co-founder and CEO Morris Zhou said in a statement.

“LFP technology has a very good safety record, which is why we have chosen it for the Mornington BESS. The batteries will be supported by other systems to enable a high level of confidence in our approach to safety.

Maoneng said the batteries it will choose will include a state-of-the-art fire detection system, plus an advanced fire suppression system that operates 24/7 and deploys a condensed aerosol agent to automatically handle any potential hazard in minutes.

