Phil Blythe steps down as CEO of Greensync

PRESS RELEASE

In April 2020, Phil Blythe stepped down as CEO of GreenSync after founding and leading the company since its formation in 2010. Our Board has appointed current GreenSync Chair Mark Woodall as Executive Chairman to take over Phil’s operational roles and responsibilities.

Phil, with the support of the Board, has been planning this transition for more than 12 months and has confirmed that now is the right time. Phil remains a significant shareholder and will continue to actively support Mark and the leadership team in a non-executive capacity, as a board member, senior advisor and ambassador of GreenSync.

Mark’s appointment recognises and harnesses his tenure as non-executive chairman of GreenSync for the last two years along with his significant experience as CEO and director of multiple growth companies across the cleantech and renewable energy sectors.

Mark will lead the Melbourne based executive team of Bruce Thompson (Head of Customer), Matt Coleman (Head of Product), Michelle MacKay (Head of Finance), Clare Scott (Head of People & Culture) along with Doug Cook (Head of Europe) based in the Netherlands.

Our Next Steps

GreenSync has been operating for over 10 years, developing leading edge technology solutions for the energy sector. Our flagship platform, deX, will enable electricity grids to support more renewables, handling the growing increase in rooftop solar, batteries, electric vehicles and other distributed energy resources (DER).

With the support of Australia’s Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) and our industry partners, we have established the foundations of deX to give the industry a panoramic view of energy demand and supply from DER. deX also opens up new opportunities in managing energy marketplaces, trading energy services, protecting the network and more.

Our next steps are to take this ground-breaking technology forward and apply it at scale to meet near-term and emerging grid challenges for our partners here in Australia, the UK and Japan.

The Board and the wider GreenSync team are immensely grateful to Phil for his vision and tireless commitment to growing the company, from the ground up, to be an internationally recognised leader. And, of course both the team and the Board welcome Mark in his new role in leading the company in its next important phase.

We recognise and value the strength of our existing partnerships which have enabled us in getting to where we are today, and we look forward to continuing to work with you as we drive toward a safe, affordable and renewable energy system.