NZ utility Contact Energy planning pipeline of large-scale wind farms

New Zealand electricity generation company Contact Energy has contracted Plimmerton-based consulting firm Roaring40s to develop a pipeline of large-scale wind farms in New Zealand over the next six years.

Announced on Tuesday, Roaring40s will bring their wind expertise and add it to Contact’s existing expertise in geothermal and hydropower, to develop an unspecified pipeline of large-scale wind farms.

“If you are looking to identify and develop wind projects then you want to involve the Roaring40s team, and it’s a real coup to have them join the Contact extended whanau [family],” said Mike Fuge, Contact Energy CEO. “We’re very pleased to have their nous, credibility and experience on board and we are excited about working together.”

“This sends a strong signal that Contact is serious about exploring high quality wind generation options to meet higher market demand scenarios and accelerated decarbonisation.

“A pipeline of flexible and low-cost wind projects will complement our high quality, low-cost, baseload geothermal development pipeline. As the economics around wind technology continue to improve, wind options will provide effective competition for our geothermal developments.”

Formed in 2018 to provide consultancy services to companies and organisations wanting to develop wind power projects, Roaring40s Wind Power boasts significant expertise in the New Zealand wind generation industry.

The news comes just over a month after Contact Energy announced its plans to build a new 152MW geothermal power station at the Tauhara Geothermal Field within the Waikato Region of New Zealand’s North Island.

The $NZ580 million project was approved in early February and will build on the existing 23MW Te Huka Geothermal Power Station, also located on the Tauhara Geothermal Field and operated by Contact Energry.