NSW unveils $80 billion green hydrogen strategy, with incentives to plug into grid

“Our major trading partners see hydrogen as part of their energy future, this state has the skills, infrastructure and renewable energy resources to compete globally in this new industry,” Perrottet said.

Kean says that the state will provide up to $3 billion in incentives, which will include a 90% exemption from electricity network charges for green hydrogen producers who connect to parts of the network with spare capacity.

“Hydrogen will not only help the State halve our emissions by 2030 and get to net zero by 2050, it will create new opportunities for our heavy industry, and an economic bonanza of investment and jobs,” Kean said in the joint statement.

“This strategy is forecast to more than halve the cost of green hydrogen production in NSW and will make NSW the best place to invest in hydrogen in the world.”

NSW faces some stiff competition in that regard. The Queensland government this week has rolled out a series of renewable hydrogen and green ammonia production announcements, two of them in partnership with iron ore billionaire Andrew Forrest, as well as a solar and battery hydrogen facility by CS Energy.

Western Australia also has its own plans for up to 100GW of hydrogen capacity by 2030, driven by huge projects proposed by the likes of CWP Global and Intercontinental, and other states are also unveiling ambitious renewable hydrogen strategies.

Still, Forrest, the founder and chairman of Fortescue Future Industries, which is leading his green energy strategy, said he welcomed the NSW strategy and its ambition to set itself up as an energy and economic superpower.

“At FFI we are doing everything we can as a business to lead the world effort to lower emissions,” Forrest said. “We are planning to deliver 15 million tonnes of renewable green hydrogen to the world by 2030 – increasing to 50 million tonnes per year thereafter.

That scale of ambition makes the NSW plans look decidedly modest, aiming to deliver only a fraction of the global capacity envisaged by Forrest.

“By 2030, we aim to be producing 110,000 tonnes of green hydrogen per annum from 700 MW of electrolyser capacity for under $AU2.80 per kg,” the NSW hydrogen document says.

“Achieving these stretch targets will transform NSW into Australia’s largest consumer of green hydrogen and position the State to become a hydrogen export superpower.”

The NSW plan includes exemptions from government charges for green hydrogen production, and a proposed network of hydrogen refuelling stations across the state.

Some car manufacturers insist that hydrogen fuel cell vehicles can be competitive, but their limited offerings to date are hamstrung by the lack of refuelling facilities.

Some experts say hydrogen may only compete with battery with heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses. The NSW plan envisages 10,000 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles on the road by 2030, and 20 per cent of the government’s heavy vehicle fleet running on green hydrogen.

Overall, the plan assumes that the value of the concessions will cut the cost of producing green, or renewable, hydrogen by at least two thirds by 2030 – not including technology advances.