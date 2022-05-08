“Not aligned to Paris:” AGL concedes coal exit plans don’t meet climate goals

The centrepiece of the strategy for the newly formed Accel Energy, which will operate the remaining coal generators, is to keep the Bayswater coal generator in NSW running until 2033, and the Loy Yang A brown coal generator as late as 2045.

“These commitments are not aligned to the goals of the Paris Agreement as at the date of this Scheme Booklet,” says AGL, which is Australia’s biggest polluter courtesy of those coal generators.

“However, they strike a balance between Australia’s current and future energy needs and the requirements to decarbonise without significantly impacting energy system reliability or affordability or shareholder value.”

This is the heart of the dispute between AGL and Cannon-Brookes, who last week spent $660 million snapping up a 11.3 per cent stake that could stop AGL get majority shareholder approval for the move.

Cannon-Brookes argues that the last unit of the remaining coal generators should be closed by 2035 at the latest, to be consistent with the Paris targets and to give it a chance of seizing the opportunities ahead of it.

He is also critical of AGL’s target of 2.7GW of new renewables and storage investment by Accel by 2030, saying it is too slow. That view is echoed by environmental groups.

“It is simply not moving quick enough,” says Dan Gocher, the director of Climate & Environment at the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility.

“Alignment with the Paris Agreement across both demerged entities was a fundamental demand of a majority of AGL’s shareholders less than a year ago. (When 53 per cent voted in support of a demerger that was “consistent” with the Paris target).

“We don’t expect AGL’s largest shareholders will take well to being ignored. According to the IEA and the IPCC, alignment with the Paris Agreement means closing coal-fired power stations in OECD countries by 2030.”

It should also be noted that the Australian Energy Market Operator’s planning blueprint assumes all brown coal generators will be closed within a decade, with system reliability maintained, and that is a view endorsed by the overwhelming majority of energy experts.

AGL’s scheme booklet also appears to support more of Cannon-Brooke’s complaints about the demerger – namely that the split entities may not be worth as much as they would together, would have fewer funding options, and will lose other benefits of working together.