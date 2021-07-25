“No more yeah, buts”: Renewable ad campaign to combat myths and misinformation

A new advertising campaign is to send the message to Australians that ‘renewables are here now’, in an effort to celebrate both the investment and job opportunities from wind, solar and storage, and to combat misinformation being spread by vested interests.

The ‘Renewable Energy is Here Now’ campaign has been conceived by the Clean Energy Council (CEC) to highlight the accelerating shift to renewable energy technologies in Australia, and aims to tackle some of the common myths that people hear about renewable energy.

The campaign, launched on Monday, will feature Australian wind, solar, hydro and battery storage projects to demonstrate the progress the clean energy sector is making towards the decarbonisation of the Australian electricity system and the new jobs being created in the industry.

The CEC says the campaign is necessary after a decade of highly politicised debate over climate change and clean energy technologies that has left many Australians unsure or unaware of the enormous potential of wind, solar and storage.

The CEC says the primary purpose of the campaign’ is to convince Australians that a transition to 100 per cent renewable energy is not only possible, it is already well underway.

By promoting the successes and enormous potential being created by the clean energy sector, the CEC hopes the campaign will spur more Australians to call on political leaders to embrace the industry.

“Clean energy isn’t a far-flung concept grounded in science fiction. It is here right now and ready to be plugged in,” says CEC chief executive Kane Thornton said.

“Renewable Energy Is Here Now celebrates the work that the clean energy industry has already done to make a real difference to everyday Australians – lowering energy costs, delivering quality jobs and careers, and creating thriving, resilient communities.

“These are exciting times as Australia transitions to an energy sector dominated by clean, reliable, low-cost renewables. The clean energy industry wants the public to feel confident that renewable energy will benefit all Australians and feel positive about a fundamental shift right across our economy and in the way we live.”

The campaign features the Carrara stadium in the Gold Coast, which has solar panels integrated into the stadium’s shade and roof structures, as well as a wind farm and a hydroelectric project operated by Hydro Tasmania.

It also features the Victorian township of Yackandandah, which has committed to switching to 100 per cent renewable electricity and had recently committed to a roll out of battery storage.

Nearly 30% of Australia’s power is #renewable and soon it will be 50%. Renewable energy is here now. Power the message by sharing. Find out more about our new national campaign https://t.co/sokLdCKqPc#herenow pic.twitter.com/5AW8UyZlXV — Clean Energy Council (@cleannrgcouncil) July 26, 2021

The commercials produced for the campaign feature Australians having conversations about the benefits of renewables, breaking down the myths about costs and job creation. The key message is that it’s now time for “no more yeah, buts. Renewables are here now.”

Thornton said the broader debate on energy had been dominated by a ‘small minority’ of opinions from vested interests, and that the commercials had been created to counteract some of the misinformation being reported about renewable energy technologies.

“Most Australians support renewable energy, but the climate debate has meant that a minority of loud voices have misled the public, resulting in some Australians feeling uncertain about a future powered by clean energy,” Thornton said.

“This campaign is about ensuring all Australians are certain about the facts and feel part of the exciting transition already taking place.”

You can watch the commercials created by the Clean Energy Council here.