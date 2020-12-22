New York planning two new ground-breaking battery storage projects

Two new ground breaking battery storage projects have been announced in New York, including a Queens-based 100MW/400MWh energy storage system billed as the state’s largest, and a parking lot solar canopy with accompanying battery storage at JFK Airport.

The largest of the two recently announced projects is being developed by New York energy company Con Edison and California-based solar energy company 174 Power Global. The 100MW/400MWh battery energy storage system will be built at the former site of the 855MW Poletti natural gas- and oil-fuelled generating plant off 20th Avenue near the East River.

Once one of New York City’s largest single sources of pollution, the site of New York Power Authority’s Poletti plant in Astoria, Queens, will now be redeveloped to site the East River Energy Storage System, the biggest in New York State.

“Utility scale battery storage will play a vital role in New York’s clean energy future, especially in New York City where it will help to maximize the benefit of the wind power being developed offshore,” said Tim Cawley, president of Con Edison.

“This project with 174 Power Global will help displace some fossil fuel-fired generation when the demand for power is highest.”

Con Edison will bid power from the battery system into New York State’s wholesale electricity market. At the end of the seven-year contract, 174 Power Global will dispatch the power into the state’s bulk power transmission system.

The batteries will be charged from the State grid when demand for power is lower and less expensive, and able to be discharged when demand is high.

The East River Energy Storage System is further intended to balance peak electricity demands and provide grid reliability by delivering reactive power, voltage support, and frequency stability to the New York region.

Gil C. Quinones, NYPA president and CEO.

“Additional energy storage development, especially in long duration storage, is key for the continued growth of renewable energy, such as hydro, wind and solar, to help us meet our peak energy demands and bring greater flexibility and resiliency to the New York State electric grid,” said Gil C. Quinones, NYPA president and CEO.

The second batter storage system will result in the development of the largest solar power canopy storage system in New York State.

The parking lot solar canopy and accompanying battery storage system at JFK is being developed by SunPower Corporation and financed by Goldman Sachs Renewable Power Group, who were awarded the project towards the end of 2019.

The Port Authority approved the continued development of the project last week, opening the way for the development, construction, and operation of New York State’s largest onsite solar plus storage system, a 12.3MW solar energy system with between 5MW and 7.5MW of battery storage.

Intended to provide enhanced resilience to AirTrain JFK – the airport’s 7.5-kilometre-long elevated train, connecting the airport’s terminals with the New York City Subway and the Long Island Rail Road.

Additionally, electricity generated by the solar project will help provide discounted electricity to low- and moderate-income residents and small businesses in the surrounding communities, who will be eligible to receive credits on their utility bills through the New York State Community Solar Program.