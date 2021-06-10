New Sydney-made tool to take the guess work out of solar shading

Press Release

The Sydney-based solar design startup Pylon has launched a new tool as part of its solar design suite that enables users to predict the solar energy output of any given address without a site visit.

Pylon does this using high resolution aerial imagery and 3D shade modelling.

Aerial imagery is acquired by using planes to fly overhead and capture imagery that is within 5cm per pixel of resolution.

Using Pylon and a top-down image, users can calculate the height of an object using the length of its shadow and the position of the sun at that time.

Knowing the object’s dimensions, users can observe shading at any time of the day or year and the system can conduct a full year simulation to see how each panel is affected.

“Pylon 3D is designed to take the guess work out of solar shading,” commented Nelson Zheng, CEO at Pylon.

“Everything about running a solar business has been transformed by technology, but installers still needed to be on the ground, on site to assess shading accurately.”

Pylon also includes a database of solar components like panels, inverters, and batteries so your output, storage and consumption can be easily modelled.

For the solar retailer, Pylon also handles compliance as they can provide accurate shading losses within their written contracts to the consumer in accordance with industry codes.

Australia leads the world in residential solar installation, with countries like the Netherlands and USA following close behind.

Along with access to good imagery, Pylon has enabled thousands of companies in these countries to offer customers a solar installation that’s as smooth as changing your power company.

“The more inefficiency we can remove from the solar installation system, the better we can encourage solar uptake around the world,” said Nelson Zheng. “We’re excited to be part of that.”

Unlike other software, Pylon charges users a per-project fee which reduces the barriers to entry for a solar installer.

There are no overheads, making it easy for someone passionate about solar to get on with business and deliver an outstanding experience for their clients.

Learn more about Pylon at getpylon.com