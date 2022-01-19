New reports help power Western Australia’s hydrogen future

– Reports released for McGowan Government-funded studies into the transmission and storage of hydrogen in Western Australia;

– Feasibility study outlines pathway for declaring sections of the Dampier to Bunbury pipeline suitable for up to 9 per cent hydrogen/natural gas blends;

– Report commissioned by GSWA identifies seven onshore depleted gas and oil fields as good candidates for hydrogen storage projects.

New reports on the transmission and storage of hydrogen identify steps Western Australia will need to take on the road to becoming a global hydrogen powerhouse.

Hydrogen Industry Minister Alannah MacTiernan highlighted the reports’ findings in a speech today to the third Hydrogen Production, Storage, and Infrastructure Development Global Summit, which is being held virtually from January 19 to 20.

Prepared by DBNGP (WA) Nominees Pty Ltd, the Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline Hydrogen Feasibility Study outlines a pathway for declaring sections of the pipeline suitable for up to 9 per cent hydrogen/natural gas blends.

This pathway includes material testing, investigating additional operational constraints and a realignment of regulatory and commercial frameworks.

The feasibility study received $216,000 in grant funding from the McGowan Government’s Renewable Hydrogen Fund.

The McGowan Government has also released the Stage 1 report of its study into the hydrogen storage potential of depleted oil and gas fields in WA.

Commissioned by the Geological Survey of Western Australia (GSWA), and prepared by RISC Advisory, the Stage 1 report identifies seven onshore fields as good candidates for hydrogen storage projects.

The results of the report will inform Stage 2 of the study, which will involve 3D modelling of a small section of the candidate fields identified in Stage 1.

The study was funded through the WA Recovery Plan, which included $1 million for identifying locations suitable for hydrogen storage.

A copy of the Stage 1 report is available at https://www.wa.gov.au/government/publications/hydrogen-storage-potential-of-depleted-oil-and-gas-fields-western-australia.

The public knowledge sharing report for the Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline Hydrogen Feasibility Study is available at https://www.wa.gov.au/government/publications/dampier-bunbury-natural-gas-pipeline-public-knowledge-sharing-report.

Comments attributed to Hydrogen Industry Minister Alannah MacTiernan:

“The WA Government has committed $160 million to making sure Western Australia reaches it potential and becomes a global supplier of renewable hydrogen.

“Our commitment includes funding a range of studies that will inform the development of Western Australia’s hydrogen industry.

“As we start producing more and more hydrogen, we need to know how we are going to safely move and store it around the State.

“The two reports we have released today identify steps for making sure we have the infrastructure required for the transmission and storage of hydrogen in Western Australia.”