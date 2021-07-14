Network giant proposes 2.5GW wind, solar and battery hub in south west NSW

Spark Renewables, part of the listed network investment company Spark Infrastructure, is proposing a massive 2.5GW wind, solar and battery storage hub in south west NSW, in the heart of a planned renewable energy zone.

The Dinawan Energy Hub and the direct investment in wind, solar and battery storage is part of a major shift into renewables and storage for the network investor, which owns half shares in local networks in Victoria and South Australia and a 15 per cent stake in NSW transmission company Transgrid.

It was unveiled just as reports emerged that Spark had become the centre of a proposed joint $5 billion bid by investment group KKR and pension fund Ontario Teachers.

Spark has already made one big investment in renewables, building and owning the 100MW Bomen solar farm near Wagga Wagga (pictured above), but the proposed Dinawan hub takes the push into renewable generation to another scale.

The new hub will be located half way between Coleambally and Jerilderie and along the route of the recently committed Project EnergyConnect inter-connector, which will be built by Transgrid and ElectraNet and will run between Robertstown in South Australia and Wagga Wagga in NSW.

Spark also notes that its Dinawan hub is strategically positioned near the proposed HumeLink and VNI West (KerangLink) interconnectors, which Transgrid is also likely to build.

It’s part of a major push by Spark Renewables into the generation and storage game. It expects to build 1GW of wind, solar and battery storage in the first phase of the 2.5GW Dinawan hub, but it also has another 1.2GW of wind, solar and storage projects outside the hub.

This includes a 60MW extension to the Bomen solar farm, with some storage, and three as-yet-unidentified wind, solar and battery storage investments in southern NSW and South Australia.

The head of Spark Renewables, Anthony Marriner said the hub rollout will be designed, and timed, to take advantage of new transmissions line and the planned closure of many of the state’s coal fired power stations.

Marriner is going to try and convince the NSW government to fast-track the opening of the south west renewable energy zone, because it will offer geographic diversity from the planned first stages which are focused on the central west and New England.

“This will unlock significant renewable generation capacity consisting of wind, solar and battery energy storage across South-West NSW in the coming years, providing resource diversity to renewable generation planned in the other REZ’s,” he says.

Marriner insists that Spark Renewables will not crowd out other renewables developers or mean it will have a favoured position because of its relationship with Spark and its 15% ownership of Transgrid, and he says he is keen to hear from other developers to see if their projects can form part of their plans.

“We deliberately focused on early stage projects rather than late stage, given some of the prices being paid for those,” Marriner told RenewEconomy. “We see more value in the early stage.”

He is particularly interested in working with other players in the battery storage space, such as with Neoen and its proposed massive Goyder South Energy Hub at the other end of the new transmission line, and cites the possibility of using battery storage as “virtual transmission”.

This could also apply on the VNI West and Hume transmission links.

Marriner told RenewEconomy that Spark Renewables was not interested in peaking gas generators – “we’ll leave that to others” – and said additional pumped hydro was not needed in that region give the proposed Snowy 2.0 project was “just around the corner.”

Marriner says work on preliminary studies and consultation on the Dinawan hub would start in coming months, and it would be built in stages, with the first operations to commence in 2025, after the completion of Project EnergyConnect.