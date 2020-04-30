Musk rails against “fascist” lockdown, but says Tesla better placed than rivals

Tesla CEO and co-founder Elon Musk has launched another extraordinary attack against what he describes as “fascist” stay-at-home orders, but says the pioneering electric vehicle and battery storage company is best placed to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic and is “pedal to the metal” in expansion mode.

Tesla on Thursday announced a small profit of just $US16 million ($A24.5 million) for the first quarter – surprising analysts because it well ahead of market expectations and it the first time the company has delivered a profit for the first three months of a calendar year, usually a seasonally weak period.

Investors responded by pushing the stock up nearly nine per cent in the “after-market” to $US870 a share, valuing the company at a phenomenal $US165 billion ($A250 billion).

Tesla remains not far short of its record highs, while rivals like GM and Ford have seen their stock nearly halve in recent weeks, amid multi-billion dollar losses and warnings of worse to come. Tesla is now valued three times more than the combined stocks of GM and Ford, despite its relatively small production levels. Investors are clearly betting on an electric future, even as oil prices tumble.

The Tesla result was boosted by the performance of the new Model Y electric SUV “cross-over”, which Musk said had become the first of its electric range to deliver a positive margin in its first quarter of sales, largely because so many of its components are common to the successful Model 3.

Musk says that the Model Y is still on track to become the company’s biggest selling car, and he insisted that while rivals were being forced to delay the launch of their new EV models, and were being hit by manufacturing closures, and huge losses, Tesla was still in full expansion mode.

“Many other companies are cutting back on investments,” Musk told an online analysts and shareholder call on Thursday morning (Australian time). “We are doing the opposite …. we are pedal to the mettle on new products and expanding the company.”

He hinted that a new gigafactory – in the US – would be announced in the next few months and by next year, when the new German factory was expected to be operating, it would be a truly “global manufacturer” across the US, Europe and China with production capacity of more than one million units a year, not to mention battery storage and solar tile products.

Even in the event of a “force majeure”, Musk said that the company should be able to deliver compound growth of 50 per cent over the medium term. “I’d be surprised if it was less than 40 per cent, short of World War three,” he said.

Compound growth of around 50 per cent would translate into spectacular production numbers – more than four million vehicles in 2025, and 20 million by 2030.

“We came to the conclusion that the right choice is to continue to expand rapidly, continue to invest in the future, and in new technologies, even though it is risky. Our key investors support that as well,” Musk said.

But Tesla is also being affected by Covid-19 lockdowns, and has been forced to stop manufacturing at its Fremont factory in California, where it makes all its Model S and Y vehicles, the bulk of Model 3, and the new Model Y.

Musk questioned the decision to force people to stay at home during the pandemic, echoing controversial comments he had previously made on Twitter. “This is fascist, this is not democratic. This is not freedom,” he said.

“There is outrage. It will cause great harm not just to Tesla but to all companies. Tesla will weather the storm … but for others everything that people have worked for for their whole lives will be destroyed.”