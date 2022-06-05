Mandated home gas connections is mandating ill health for thousands

Respiratory disease caused by pollution in houses cooking with natural gas has been recognised in the medical literature for over 25 years, yet governments have failed to act to protect human health. How can this be?

Firstly, it relates to the huge power influence of the fossil fuel industries and their advertising which many find misleading, for example in the brochure “Reliable and Clean Gas for Australian Homes” from the Energy Network Association.

Secondly, it relates to Government’s need to ensure discussion of externalities remains taboo, because the true costs of coal and gas powered electricity generation would greatly increase the cost of power to consumers.

This cost includes lives lost, ill health and stress on medical services. These externalities have been ignored by previous governments. Will the new government accept the scientific and health realities to help stop the use of natural gas for cooking?

The health impacts- asthma in children

There are four health harming air pollutants associated with gas use for cooking and heating which are reviewed by the Menzies Institute for Medical Research and the Centre for Air Pollution, Energy and Health Research (CAR)

Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) irritates the airways to aggravate respiratory conditions such as asthma or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COP) and may increase susceptibility to respiratory infections.

It is particularly harmful in children whose lungs are growing; it exacerbates their asthma and indeed may be a cause. Australia has around 460,000 children with asthma and in 12% gas cooking stoves is likely to be the cause. The nitrogen dioxide can be reduced by range hoods or good ventilation but not eradicated. There is increasing evidence that any level of nitrogen dioxide is harmful.

Particulates (PM2.5); these fine particles are produced from the flames when using a gas stove and are inhaled deep into the respiratory system and cross into the blood stream. They are associated with heart and lung conditions

Carbon monoxide (CO): is produced by the incomplete burning of gas and is an air pollutant from gas stoves.

Formaldehyde (HCHO): a carcinogenic gaseous pollutant that is a by-product of burning gas and is associated with lower respiratory infections in children and with respiratory irritation

These pollutants impose a significant health burden on all age groups but particularly children. Five million homes are connected to gas, the potential impact of heath services is huge and cannot be ignored at a time when services and staff in all states and territories are deeply stressed.

National action is needed

This health issue needs a national initiative to drive and assist action by the states not only to stop mandated gas but to transition vulnerable families from their existing gas dependence.

A health warning from the Minister of Health would be important and its inclusion on advertisements should be considered. Crucially, it would signify the need to accept health impacts in decisions to approve fossil fuel usage. The Ministry must educate the community on the issue the preventative measures can be taken by those who cannot transition immediately.

The task of transition will fall on states and territories and national financial support is warranted.

Mandated household gas

The first step is for the states and territories to legislate against the mandated use in new houses and developments – raised in Renew Economy in January 2019 and indeed action is now been taken in some states;-

A Victorian Parliamentary enquiry into renewable energy tabled in May finds “Switching Victorian households from gas will contribute significantly to lowering carbon emissions, save household costs and help to avoid the health risk associated with gas” and recommends “That the Victorian Government consider reviewing and removing the regulations that mandate connection of new buildings to gas infrastructure and consider enacting a moratorium on new residential gas connections”.

In South Australia, SACOSS’s statement on protecting disadvantaged South Australians recommends legislating “to void any requirement for mandatory gas connections in new residential developments”.

The matter will come before parliament soon. A Grattan institute report indicates that vulnerable families will have cheaper bills and this advantage will increase further with the rise in gas prices in comparison to decreasing renewable energy costs.

The ACT has a policy to remove mandated gas from homes and to transition from gas in buildings.

Household transition from gas to electricity

Removal of mandated gas from households is but one step in a vital transition to electricity for all homes, commencing for disadvantaged families now which may merit full cost replacement. Some of these families can be identified from existing rebates.

For example, the NSW government provides a Gas Rebate for eligible households to cover the costs of their natural gas or LPG (bottled gas), if it is used for basic household needs such as cooking, heating or hot water. These are poor families and as such are likely to have existing burdens of ill health.

In Queensland, candidates for immediate transition could be identified through the Home Energy Emergency Assistance Scheme.

Climate change and environmental reform

Governments have now to manage extremely complex issues and necessary action is often impeded by Ministries acting as silos divorced from vital related issues in other Ministries. The new government may have this in mind when linking the Ministries of Climate Change and Energy with that of the Environment.

As noted in Renew Economy this link will bring Minster Plibersek into the conversation about the future of Australia’s fossil fuel industries through the oversight of new coal and gas developments. However it is clear that input is needed from a third Ministry- Health.

Logically then we need to remind the new government that it has committed to an Environmental Protection Agency.

To date this proposal seems orientated solely to environmental issues, but using the experience from other countries it needs to have a much wider role by including public health issues and providing integrated scientific basis for government action.

Professor David Shearman AM, PhD FRACP FRCPE, us E/Professor of Medicine, University of Adelaide, South Australia. Website/blog www.davidshearman.org

He is also the co-founder, of Doctors for the Environment Australia