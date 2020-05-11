Lithium Australia assessing the use of recycled battery components as fertiliser micro-nutrients

Conclusions from the trials were as follows.

 Plant dry matter yields were comparable across all samples (controls and MMD).

 Uptake of zinc and manganese from the MMD was observed; however, and as expected, it was slower in comparison to that of fertiliser-grade sulphate products over the compressed duration of the glasshouse pot trial.

That said, the results were encouraging enough for the Company to commit to the next stage of assessment, which may include the following.

 Blended fertiliser agglomeration testing with an ammonium phosphate-based fertiliser such as monoammonium phosphate (MAP) or diammonium phosphate (DAP).

 Use of these blended samples in larger-scale field trials to assess the yield performance of the MMD in comparison to commercial fertiliser products.

Comment from Lithium Australia MD Adrian Griffin