Lessons from cloud forecasting solar PV in off-grid applications

The relatively unpredictable nature of cloud formation, disappearance and movement causes short-term variability of irradiance levels, resulting in variable solar PV power generation.

There are several ways to manage this variability and cloud forecasting using cloud prediction technology (CPT) is likely to be a part of the solution in both on- and off-grid applications.

On remote and isolated hybrid power stations that often lack the diversity of generation technologies, the rapid and often unexpected change in both generation and demand must be managed to ensure power fluctuations do not exceed the ramping capability of supporting technologies (e.g. diesel generators).

Operational constraints (e.g. curtailing PV) and/or additional technologies (e.g. battery) may be required to ensure the overall power system ramp rate remains within the limits needed to guarantee stability.

Several approaches to ramp rate control exist, and include:

Optimising the selection of available thermal generators based on CPT signals;

Pre-emptively curtailing solar PV generation based on CPT signals;

Using smoothing battery energy storage systems (BESS) to manage PV generation and demand fluctuations; and,

A hybrid approach that employs a mix of the above.

CPT systems have inherent forecasting uncertainty, and the control system designer must weigh the balance of both false positive predictions (i.e. predicted cloud cover events that do not come to pass) and false negative predictions (i.e. cloud cover events that the CPT failed to predict).

When applied to the specific application of ramp rate control, CPT false negatives may result in non-compliance with network technical requirements, while false positives merely result in temporary unnecessary curtailment of PV generation.

Therefore, a designer will tend to prefer a conservative integration of the CPT, resulting in a considerable number of false positives being admitted.

Whilst CPT is receiving increasing amounts of attention in the industry, both in the on- and off-grid space, the technology has not yet demonstrated sufficient technical reliability to deliver the economic benefits it promises, nor is it yet available as an off the shelf product; both necessary preconditions for widespread adoption.

To support the development of the technology, Ekistica recently evaluated the accuracy of forecasts from CPT systems deployed as trials (i.e. power station does not respond from CPT signals) in off-grid applications that utilise solar PV and diesel generation.

The results were presented by two scores:

The reliability score measured successful prediction by the CPT system of cloud events that resulted in a significant drop in available PV generation, thereby allowing the risk of system outages to be avoided.

The efficiency score measured successful prediction by the CPT system of clear weather which would thereby provide opportunities for reduced diesel fuel consumption.

Since a lower reliability score would be associated with more system outages, while a lower efficiency score would merely result in reduced fuel savings, the reliability score is the primary determinant of the overall feasibility of CPT integration in off-grid applications.

However, a perfect reliability score could be achieved simply by forecasting a “cloud event” signal at all times. Therefore, the efficiency score is a necessary supporting point of evaluation.

Both the reliability score and the efficiency score are calculated in terms of significant drops and evaluation events. Roughly speaking, an evaluation event occurs at the very beginning of every period of cloudy weather that causes a significant drop in available PV generation.

Once the CPT system has correctly predicted this initial drop, it is presumed that the power station’s control system will remain in a conservative mode for an extended period, and the ongoing CPT forecast accuracy during this period need not be considered in the evaluation.

Some of the main definitions used to define significant drops and evaluation events include: