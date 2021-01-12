Kia finally secures all-electric e-Niro for Australia

The Driven

South Korean carmaker Kia has finally announced it will bring the all-electric e-Niro to Australia in mid-2021.

In 2019 the Australian arm of Kia admitted that it had been forced to delay an Australian launch of the popular electric SUV, as the South Korean auto manufacturer sought to meet demand in overseas markets such as the UK where it was declared a best-seller in November.

At the time, Kia cited Australia’s lack of EV policy compared to policies in the UK and Europe aimed at accelerating EV adoption to reduce transport pollution.

However, Kia has now done an about-turn despite the fact there is still no EV strategy or policy on the cards from the LNP-led Australian federal government other than a leaked discussion paper that focusses on “future fuels”.

According to a report by Go Auto, at a new-generation Carnival people mover launch on Friday, Kia Australia product planning general manager Roland Rivero confirmed the e-Niro will be launched locally in mid-2021, following a marketing campaign coinciding with February’s Australian Open tennis event.

