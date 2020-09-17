“It’s a game changer”: First Australian 62kWh Nissan Leaf review

The Driven

The first two weeks of ownership of a Nissan Leaf e+ imported from Japan has been easy sailing, say Canberra couple Karen and Shane Maher.

As The Driven reported in July, the couple decided to buy the 62kWh Leaf with 343km driving range (WLTP) using Australian grey import laws, which allow electric vehicles not brought in by dealers within 3 months of a global release to be brought in privately.

Officially added to the “Specialists and Enthusiast Vehicle” (SEV) register in August along with the Kia e-Soul, the Fiat 500e and Peugeot E208, the Nissan Leaf e+ is a step up from the 40kWh Nissan Leaf which sells in Australia from $49,990 before on-roads and offers only 270km range (WLTP).

Speaking with The Driven this morning, the Mahers say that their experience owning the Leaf so far has been a dream.

“I love it – it’s nice, it’s comfortable,” says Karen, adding that she loves that it is smaller than the couple’s previous vehicle, a Nissan Xtrail.

She adds that it is also much zipper than the Xtrail. “It’s got better take off, I have to make sure I don’t speed,” she laughs.

“It’s a game changer but not yet available in Australia,” says Shane.