Infigen says new big battery offsets huge losses from wind farm shut-down

Listed renewable energy developer Infigen Energy says its newly-commissioned big battery at Lake Bonney has offset the huge losses in output from its biggest wind farm that were caused by the recent failure of the transmission link from Victoria to South Australia.

Infigen says losses at the three wind farms that make up the 275MW Lake Bonney wind complex in the south-east corner of South Australia amounted to more than 70 per cent in February, because the wind farm was shut down for more than two weeks when the state became “islanded” after a major storm tore down the main transmission link.

While the Australian Energy Market Operator asked for Lake Bonney to be shut down – one of four wind farms to suffer that fate during the outage – its neighbouring 25MW/52MWh big battery (also Tesla batteries) continued to operate, playing a crucial system security role for the operator along with the state’s other two big batteries at Hornsdale and Darlrymple North.