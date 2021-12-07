Inaugural recipients of Chloe Munro Scholarship announced

The Clean Energy Council is proud to announce the 15 recipients of the 2021 Chloe Munro Scholarship for Transformational Leadership.

The eponymous scholarship was set up in recognition of the enormous legacy of the late Chloe Munro AO, to continue Chloe’s legacy and support the next wave of female leaders in Australia.

Throughout her lifetime, Chloe played an integral role in accelerating Australia’s transition to renewable energy and served as an inspiration to many – especially women working in the sector.

With over 200 submissions, each of the applications were reviewed by a scholarship committee, with recipients selected based on their demonstrated excellence in their field, commitment to the clean energy industry and leadership potential.

“The high number and quality of applications made the selection process very competitive,” said Clean Energy Council Chief Executive, Kane Thornton.

“We were overwhelmed by the number of applications received for the scholarship and the phenomenal calibre of each candidate, further highlighting the extraordinary women in the renewable energy, carbon abatement and energy management sectors.

“We would like to thank all applicants for their interest in the scholarship and for taking the time required to complete the application process.”

Each recipient will receive a fully funded scholarship to undertake one of two courses offered by Education Provider, Women & Leadership Australia.

Four recipients will undertake the Executive Ready course, a seven-month development program for middle to senior leaders, and eleven recipients will undertake the Leading Edge course, a four-month development program for early career leaders and managers.

The scholarship has been established through the leadership of the Clean Energy Council and Victorian Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning and supported by the Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering (ATSE), Australian Energy Market Operator, Australian Renewable Energy Agency, Clean Energy Finance Corporation, Carbon Market Institute, Energy Efficiency Council, Green Collar, Goldwind, Hydro Tasmania, Iberdrola Australia, Impact Investment Group, Monash Energy Institute and UPC\AC Renewables Australia. We would also like to acknowledge Anna Collyer as well as the many staff from the Energy Security Board who have made personal contributions.

The Executive Ready recipients are –

Maja Barnett – Development Portfolio Manager, Tilt Renewables

Anna Boustead – Coordinator, Indigenous Carbon Industry Network

Dr Penelope Crossley – Associate Professor of Energy Law, Associate Professor of Energy Law

Margarida Pimentel – Group Manager Victorian Connections, Australian Energy Market Operator

The Leading Edge recipients are –

Dr Marzi Barghamadi – Research Scientist, CSIRO Manufacturing

Georgia Cox – Project Officer, Carbon Market Institute

Gabriella Hartig-Franc – Health And Safety Advisor, Ausgrid

Astrid Herber – Operation Manager, Symmetry Solar

Daena Ho – Engineer, Australian Energy Market Operator

Dr Adeline Klotz – Senior Consultant, Energetics

Riley McAuliffe – Senior Manager – Scaleup Program, Energylab

Dr Kira Rundel – Commercial Manager, Raygen Resources

Kelly Seo – Senior Associate – Legal, Clean Energy Finance Corporation

Gina Zheng – Project Manager, Neoen

Jessica Zickar – Environmental Scientist / Planner, AECOM