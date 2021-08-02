Hydro Tasmania announces resignation of Momentum Energy Managing Director Amy Childs

Hydro Tasmania CEO Evangelista Albertini has announced that Amy Childs, Managing Director of Hydro Tasmania’s mainland energy retailer Momentum Energy, has resigned.

Mr Albertini said Hydro Tasmania was disappointed to lose a leader of Amy’s calibre.

“Since Amy was appointed Managing Director in 2018, Momentum has seen customer growth of 37 per cent and an extensive transformation of operations,” Mr Albertini said.

“This includes investing heavily in data and technology to make it a leaner, more agile business.

“Perhaps most significantly, Amy is an outstanding leader who is truly passionate about people. This is reflected in Momentum’s highly engaged workforce.”

Amy, who joined Momentum Energy as General Manager Sales and Marketing in January 2016, said the time was right to leave.

“Momentum Energy is embarking on its next evolution and – after more than five and a half years in the business – the time is right for me to step out and seek new opportunities,” she said.

“I am proud to be leaving Momentum as a profitable business with an excellent brand recognition, high levels of customer satisfaction, committed staff and strong renewable energy credentials.”

Mr Albertini said Naomi Morton, Momentum Energy’s General Manager of Sales and Marketing will lead the business while Hydro Tasmania begins the process of recruiting for a permanent replacement. He said Naomi had been with Momentum Energy for the past five years and had a deep understanding of all aspects of the business.

Momentum Energy is a leading mid-tier energy retailer with more than 260,000 customer sites across Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia. The company has around 330 full-time employees, based in Melbourne and Hobart.