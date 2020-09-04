Hydro Tasmania announce new CEO

Hydro Tasmania’s Chairman, Grant Every-Burns, is pleased to announce Evangelista Albertini has been appointed to the role of Chief Executive Officer.

Mr Albertini was most recently the Chief Asset Management and Investment Officer at Hydro Tasmania, and prior to that served as the Chief Operations Officer for nine years with responsibility for the operation, maintenance and capital enhancement of Hydro Tasmania’s extensive power generation infrastructure portfolio. Mr Albertini began his career with Hydro Tasmania in 1982 as a trainee technical officer and design draughtsman. He departed in 1988 to explore life and opportunities across Australia and internationally, and returned to Hydro Tasmania in 2002 as Group Manager for Power Engineering Hydro Consulting (now Entura).

Mr Every-Burns said Mr Albertini’s extensive experience in the hydropower industry stands him in good stead to lead Hydro Tasmania into the future as the organisation takes the next step to deliver on the Battery of the Nation opportunity.

Mr Albertini said, “Hydro Tasmania has been an integral part of our state for more than 100 years, many people have an association and fondness for the business with themselves, friends or family members having worked for ‘the Hydro’.

“Since commencing here as a young teenager I have had a fascination with renewable energy and having stewardship over Tasmania’s iconic hydropower infrastructure is an enormous privilege.

“The challenges are many and the opportunity to drive Hydro Tasmania’s next chapter is invigorating.

“I am truly fortunate to lead a business of highly capable and passionate people who are committed to Hydro Tasmania continuing to lead Australia’s transition to a clean energy future.”

Mr Albertini will commence as CEO on 5 September, taking over from Steve Davy who announced he would not seek reappointment to the position earlier this year.

Mr Every-Burns, on behalf of the Hydro Tasmania Board, also thanked Mr Davy for the leadership he brought to the business over the previous seven years as CEO and for his contribution to Hydro Tasmania over the past 15 years during which time he was part of a team that bought Hydro Tasmania into the National Electricity Market. More recently he has been a driving force for the Battery of the Nation vision to expand Tasmania’s renewable contribution to the nation in future years.