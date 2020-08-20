How rooftop solar is eating into Australia’s biggest coal generator

Australia’s biggest coal generator, the 2.88GW Eraring plant in New South Wales, is being forced to radically modify the way it operates due to the growing impact of rooftop solar.

NSW has become the leading state in rooftop solar additions in 2020, even as the national rooftop solar market jumps by around 30 per cent despite the restrictions and impacts from Covid-19.

In its latest results presentation, Eraring owner Origin Energy highlights how rooftop solar is affecting big assets such as Eraring, which it intends to keep running until 2032, but may close earlier depending on market conditions and policy settings.

This graph above shows how Eraring is being forced by market conditions to ramp up and ramp down its output. In 2019 (orange) it was relatively stable, apart from the usual fall in demand in the early hours as most people slept. In 2020, however, the yellow bars now show an even steeper ramping task because of the impact of rooftop solar eating into demand.