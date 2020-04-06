Honda to make two electric cars using GM’s Ultium battery

The Driven

Auto giant General Motors and Japanese car maker Honda will jointly develop two next-generation electric vehicles using GM’s proprietary Ultium batteries and accompanying EV platform, Honda announced in a statement on Friday.

The Ultium battery and GM’s new electric vehicle platform, first unveiled at the auto-maker’s “EV Day” in early March, will be paired with Honda bodies and interiors, developed using expertise from both companies, and made at GM factories in the US.

The new electric car models to be born of the joint venture are slated to go on sale in 2024 in the US and Canada, says Honda, although there were no more details given at the time about what kind of vehicles they might be.

Honda has one all-electric vehicle under its belt to date, the cutesy Honda e hatchback that has all the quirkiness of a cartoon character.

General Motors and Honda had already established a working relationship around zero emissions vehicles, including collaboration on the autonomous GM Cruise and also on hydrogen fuel cells.

The new collaboration will combine the strengths of both companies, says executive VP for Honda in America, Rick Schostek, and will help Honda to reduce costs in order to further embrace the age of electric transport.

