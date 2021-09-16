Hillston Solar farm secures financing to go ahead in NSW

The proposed 120MW Hillston Solar Farm in the Riverina region of south-western New South Wales has successfully raised the necessary project financing to move forward, with first power expected to be delivered to the grid in early 2022.

The Hillston Solar Farm is being developed by AMP Power – the Australian operating company of global developer Amp Energy – after it acquired the project from its original developer, Overland Sun Farming, in late-2020.

Financing for the project was agreed with Natixis and Export Development Canada (EDC) as Mandated Lead Arrangers with Natixis being the LC Provider and Sole Hedging Provider.

Measuring in at 120MW, the Hillston Solar Farm will generate approximately 235,000GWh annually, the equivalent electricity consumption of 48,000 households.

“Amp is pleased to begin a strategic relationship with Natixis for future financing of Amp projects in Australia and globally and acknowledge the continued support of EDC,” said Dean Cooper, Executive Vice President and Head of Amp Australia.

The successful Financial Close for the Hillston Solar Farm builds upon Amp Power’s expansion into Australia, which now amounts to 8 projects totalling 1.5GW along with 550MW/1,100MWh of battery energy storage systems.

Amp Power saw the successful commercial operation earlier this year of its 30MW Molong Solar Farm in the central west region of NSW.

The Melbourne-based clean energy asset owner, subsidiary of Canadian clean energy investor Amp Energy, also this year made a big play to establish the Renewable Energy Hub of South Australia. Designed to be made up of a strategic portfolio of large-scale integrated solar PV, onshore wind, and battery energy storage.

Projects involved will include the 636MW Robertson solar project, near the major sub-station from where a proposed new transmission link to NSW will be built, along with the 336MW Bungama project and the 388MW Yoorndoo Ilga project.

In total, Amp Power expects the Renewable Energy Hub of South Australia to total up to 1.36GW of generation and 540MW of battery storage.

And earlier this month Amp Energy was able to secure land for the first of three solar and big battery projects.