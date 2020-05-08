Helen Haines launches renewable energy plan for regional Australia

Independent Federal Member for Indi Helen Haines has launched a plan to ensure regional Australia benefits from a coming boom in renewable energy.

On her website, Dr Haines has today published a paper – co-authored with a group of 15 local energy advocates from across Indi – inviting public consultation about ways the Federal Government can support “community energy” in regional Australia.

“Community energy is where everyday people develop, build or benefit from an energy project like a solar installation, a wind farm or a large battery,” Dr Haines said.

“It’s about building more renewables in regional Australia and making sure everyday people benefit”.

Indi, in Victoria’s North East, has a vibrant network of 13 local groups developing community-owned renewable energy.

“From Wodonga and Wangaratta to Euroa and Alexandra, these groups are working on building rooftop solar, wind turbines, batteries and pumped hydro to generate their own cheap, clean and local electricity,” Dr Haines said.

“In more than 100 communities across the country – many of them in rural areas – groups like those in Indi are working towards the same outcome.

“They’re building a community-owned renewable energy future with sustainable jobs, lower power bills and lower carbon emissions in sight.”

Dr Haines believes empowering communities to own and develop that infrastructure will help them share in the benefits of the $1 trillion that CSIRO estimates will be spent in Australia’s energy sector by 2050.

“For everyday people in regional Australia, if we do renewables right, it means lower bills, stronger energy security, and new job and industries”, she said.

“Towns like Corryong and Walwa lost power for several days in January’s Black Summer bushfire emergency. If these communities had their own solar panels and local batteries, that wouldn’t have happened. And it should never happen again.”