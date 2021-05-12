Growatt’s ARK battery wins ‘All Quality Matters’ award

“At Growatt, our team is dedicated to product innovation and quality and we are delighted to see our ARK battery recognized by TÜV Rheinland for its outstanding safety and reliability as a residential storage solution,” commented Lisa Zhang, the company’s Marketing Director.

In the test program, the ARK battery achieved first-rate performance in numerous safety and reliability tests, including charge/discharge cycling performance, initial charge/discharge energy measurement, battery high rated charge/discharge and high/low temperature charge/discharge performance.

Growatt is one of the few manufacturers in the industry to develop its own storage batteries and hybrid inverters, providing entire solar energy storage solutions. The company’s R&D team also develops its own Battery Management System (BMS) and hybrid inverter to provide multi-level protection for energy storage systems.

The ARK battery uses cobalt-free Lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) materials for improved safety and benefits from a modular design, which not only makes installation easy, but also provides customers with substantial storage capacity flexibility.

Growatt provides a one-stop technical support service for its solar PV and battery storage solutions. “We are also able to improve service efficiency by using our monitoring solutions for software upgrades and remote troubleshooting, reducing operation and maintenance (O&M) expenses for installers,” Zhang concluded.