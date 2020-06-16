Growatt selected for IKEA’s turnkey solar systems in Australia

PRESS RELEASE

Growatt MIN 5000TL-X single-phase inverter is included in the basic package, while the company’s MIN 5000TL-XH hybrid inverter along with its 6.5kWh Lithium battery is selected for the solar storage package. “We are pleased that Growatt’s new X generation inverters and lithium batteries are chosen for SOLSTRALE. This is great recognition for our innovations as IKEA only opts for tier-1 supplier and reliable products,” said Lisa Zhang, Growatt marketing director.



The state-of-the-art inverters look very appealing to customers. “MIN 5000TL-X and XH inverters are compact and light. They are very neat and lovely to fit in the households. Customers also like the OLED display and touch button, and users can have better experience with these modernly designed inverters,” Zhang pointed out. The OLED display consumes less power and the durable touch button can last over three million clicks. In addition, using Growatt’s latest monitoring solution ShineWiFi-X, the system owners can log into ShinePhone App and view real-time and historic solar power generation, and also check the carbon emissions they’ve helped reduce.



For solar storage package which includes Growatt’s 6.5kWh lithium battery and hybrid inverter, customers can maximize their return and self-consumption, moving towards energy independence. The battery is compact and easy to install, and has an excellent level of safety. Its DoD (Depth of Discharge) can reach up to 94.5%.



Growatt’s PV and storage solutions are very popular around the world. In 2019, Growatt took over 11% market share of single-phase inverters worldwide, coming in the third place after SolarEdge and SMA according to PV Inverter Market Tracker by IHS Markit. In Australia, Growatt has shipped over 320,000 inverters. Early this year, Growatt was awarded Top Brand PV Seal 2020 by EuPD Research, recognizing its leading position in the country in terms of reliability, market penetration, brand awareness, satisfaction, etc.