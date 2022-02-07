Greens to seek moratorium on new fossil fuel projects in any post-election negotiations

The Australian Greens will seek a temporary moratorium on new coal, oil and gas projects as part of any cooperative deal on climate policy following the next federal election.

Ahead of the first parliamentary sitting week for 2022, the Greens’ federal parliamentarians will hold a face-to-face party room meeting in Canberra to settle how the party will approach any potential post-election negotiations with the next government.

A high priority for the Greens is climate policy, and they say they may back a future Labor government to legislate the climate policy package unveiled by the main opposition party in December, provided Labor will agree to a temporary moratorium on new fossil fuel projects.

During the meeting, the Greens party room is expected to adopt a formal resolution that it will “demand from Labor a moratorium on any new coal, oil and gas projects between now and the next COP Climate Conference while we negotiate new climate legislation.”

“Australia needs to stop opening up new coal and gas mines,” Bandt said ahead of the meeting.

“We want a pause on coal and gas while talking. It’s a pretty reasonable position. It’s not even about existing coal and gas projects, we’re just saying don’t open up new ones. You’ve got to stop pouring petrol on the fire before you can put it out.”

“After we kick the Liberals out, I’m sure we can work with Labor to pass their climate legislation before the next climate summit to help boost climate action worldwide, but opening up new coal and gas mines is a problem,” Bandt added.

The Greens would seek to stop the development of new fossil fuel projects until the next round of international climate talks – the COP27 talks to be held in Egypt at the end of the year.

“We have differences of views about how quickly we should get out of existing coal and gas, but everyone can surely agree that we shouldn’t open up new coal and gas projects,” Bandt added.

“With everyone from the International Energy Agency to the United Nations saying there must be no new coal and gas projects, this temporary freeze is a modest demand that no sensible government could reasonably refuse.”

The Greens support setting an emissions reduction target of 75 per cent by 2030 and reaching net zero emissions by 2035 – targets that are significantly more ambitious than those of Labor and the Coalition and that are aligned with scientific advice.

In December, Labor announced that it would take a 43 per cent by 2030 emissions reduction target to the next election and suggested that it may stick to that target without passing legislation if it cannot get backing from the crossbench.

Reacting to the suggestion that there could be a deal with the Greens, Labor leader Anthony Albanese reiterated a refusal to engage in negotiations with the Greens, dismissing the announcement as the Greens’ talking themselves up’.

“We have our own policies that we’re taking to the electorate. I am seeking a majority Government. Indeed, the Labor Party is the only party that can form a majority Government after the next election,” Albanese told 2GB on Monday.

While Albanese has ruled out negotiating with the Greens, he may have no option but to broker a deal to ensure a functioning parliament, should Labor be in a position to form government.

The Greens expect to grow their presence in the federal parliament at the next election. The party currently holds nine seats in the Senate and a single seat – that of leader Adam Bandt – in the House of Representatives.

Just three of the Greens’ Senate seats are up for re-election this year and the party is hoping to replicate its performance at the 2019 election, where it won a senate spot in each of the six states.

Such a result would grow the Greens’ presence in the Senate to 12, potentially handing the party the balance of power in the Senate in their own right.

It’s not a guaranteed outcome, with the additional senate seats up for grabs in New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia, and there will be a tough contest for seats in each of the states.

The Greens will also hope to increase their presence in the House of Representatives, alongside several climate-friendly independent candidates launching challenges against moderate Liberals.

It means any future government may face a parliament where the Greens and other crossbenchers continue to hold the balance of power and will need their support to maintain confidence and to pass legislation.