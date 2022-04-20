Great Solar Business Podcast: How to survive 20 years in solar Nigel Morris 20 April 2022 0 Eddie Springer from Springers Solar unravels the secrets to surviving 20 years as a solar retailer. You can find previous episodes of the Solar Insiders podcast here or on your favourite podcast platform. Solar Juice is a proud sponsor of Great Solar Business. Solar Analytics is a proud sponsor of Great Solar Business. Great Solar Business · How to survive 20 years in solar ← Previous New giga-scale contender emerges in race to export solar to Singapore Great Solar Business Podcast: How to survive 20 years in solarby Nigel Morris on 20 April 2022 Trina Solar marks 25 years in operation with major PV milestoneby Sophie Vorrath on 14 April 2022 Networks push community batteries as smarter and fairer than solar taxby Sophie Vorrath on 14 April 2022 EV drivers face 50 pct jump in fees for ultra-rapid chargersby Giles Parkinson on 20 April 2022 Slow return at Shanghai Gigafactory bad sign for Model Y in Australiaby Bridie Schmidt on 20 April 2022 Audi e-Tron S first drive: 2.6 tonnes of electric luxury grunt fit for country roadsby Bridie Schmidt on 20 April 2022 Multimedia Great Solar Business Podcast: How to survive 20 years in solar20 Apr 20220 South Australia grid reaches record high of 136.6 pct renewables18 Apr 20220 Graph of the Day: Wind beats both nuclear and coal for first time in US18 Apr 20220 Graph of the Day: One state dominates best performing wind farms in March15 Apr 20220 Graph of Day: Australia’s best performing solar farms in March14 Apr 20220 Energy Insiders Podcast: The lop-sided battle for climate independents14 Apr 20220