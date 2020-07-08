GoodWe wins the TÜV Rheinland “All Quality Matters” Award 5 years in a row

PRESS RELEASE

We are pleased to inform our friends and partners that GoodWe has been honored with the TÜV Rheinland’s 2020 “All Quality Matters” award in recognition for the outstanding quality of its EH storage inverter and its MT C&I inverter. This is the fifth consecutive year that GoodWe has won this prestigious award, which shows just how consistent the company has been in delivering high-quality products. The award ceremony took place on 30 June in the city of Suzhou and was attended by the company’s founder, Mr. Huang Min.

The evaluation process that preceded the decision for this award was very comprehensive and for this edition, Rheinland started testing one year in advance, only concluding its final report in June 2020. Renowned for its objectiveness and impartiality, the TÜV Rheinland’s All Quality Matters Award has become an important reference point on a global scale and being a recipient of this influential award is always an honor.

EH Series – Storage inverter

In 2019 GoodWe was ranked World’s Number 1 Storage Inverter Supplier by Wood Mackenzie and there was indeed much speculation about which storage product would receive the glamorous TÜV award this year. It was later confirmed that the EH series had received the highest score due its versatility, safety and efficiency and overall ease of installation. GoodWe’s EH is a high-quality storage inverter with battery-ready function and, as part of this evaluation, it was tested against competitors’ products on the five categories of efficiency, output and input capability, power quality and thermal stability, coming first on the below parameters thus becoming this year’s undisputed champion:

Efficiency: this inverter can achieve a Max MPPT efficiency of 99.9% and comes with two MPPTs, which makes it a leader among single-phase storage inverters. Max Input Power: EH Series is the first single-phase storage inverter in the market compatible with bifacial double-glass modules, which allows 12.5A input current per string. It also allows 35% DC oversizing to fully maximize capacity. Max. Output Power: the EH proved to be able to improve AC output capability, generating more power thanks to its ability to support 1.1 times rated power output for extended periods.

Apart from its strong performance, this series offers customers the possibility to upgrade to a full energy storage solution by simply purchasing an activation code. Moreover, the fact that it takes less than 10 seconds to switch from grid to PV helps users avoid expensive intakes from the grid. It comes with an automatic UPS function and one of its most remarkable features is that even when it is on back-up mode it can still supply power to large loads. Last but not least, the communication cables come pre-wired, reducing installation time significantly. The Plug & Play AC connector also makes operation and maintenance a lot more convenient.

The three key features of the EH series that stood out were its 30% oversizing ratio on the DC side, its outstanding and unique UPS function and its compatibility with several brands of high-voltage battery brands, including BYD.

MT Series – C&I inverter

GoodWe has come a long way in the C&I segment, expanding its portfolio to include products up to 136kW and up to 10 MPPT. In this year’s TÜV Rheinland award the MT series (50-80 kW) topped the list with its high efficiency, 50% DC input oversizing capability and 15% AC output overloading. The MT inverter comes with four MPPTs and is capable of operating at 50 degrees Celsius. It offers optional PLC communication.

At the ceremony award, Mr. Huang Min mentioned that year after year, despite the challenges, GoodWe has consistently delivered high-quality inverters ranging from residential, storage, C&I and now utility. Consistency and versatility have been GoodWe’s most important assets and its main contributions to the ongoing energy transformation. GoodWe would like to express its appreciation to its customers and partners for their continuous support and for sharing all that valuable feedback that helps us improve our products.