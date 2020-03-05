GoodWe signs global cooperation with Krannich Solar

PRESS RELEASE

Krannich Solar, one of the leading wholesalers for photovoltaics, has signed a cooperation agreement with GoodWe for the worldwide sale of their products. After successful cooperation in countries such as Australia and India, Krannich also extends the cooperation with GoodWe to the European market. With its extensive portfolio of string and hybrid inverters, GoodWe is expanding the Krannich product range with additional and attractive solutions for every requirement. GoodWe offers a very broad product portfolio for different markets and requirements worldwide.

In recent years, the company has consolidated its key role as a flexible and reliable partner who can offer suitable solutions in the residential, energy storage and C&I sectors. GoodWe has implemented an integrated customer care system for pre-sales, in-sales and after-sales services and has a global service center network for technical customer service. In cooperation with Krannich, customers benefit from the direct cooperation between Goodwe and the regional branches of the specialist wholesaler.

“With GoodWe we have gained a globally successful, innovative and rapidly growing company as a partner,” said Kurt Krannich, owner and managing director of the PV specialist wholesaler. “” With its broad portfolio, GoodWe is an important strategic partner for us, whose products are perfectly suited for our customers’ private and commercial applications.”

Mr. Ron Shen, Vice President of GoodWe, says: “Krannich Solar is a very important and strategic partner for us. With the wide reach of the 25 branches and the numerous professional employees working locally, it is an ideal sales channel to continue to grow and gain market share. ”