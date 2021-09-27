Germany heads for three-party government with climate focus after tight elections

The Social Democrats with chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz appeared to score a narrow victory in Germany’s federal elections following historic losses for the conservatives.

The conservative alliance of CDU and its Bavarian sister party CSU with chancellor candidate Armin Laschet fell to a record low at around 24 percent and projections in the evening showed the Social Democrats (SDP) under chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz with a slight lead at around 26 percent.

At 14 percent, the Green Party achieved the best result in the party’s history and is set to become the third strongest camp in the next federal parliament, with gains of about five percentage points compared to 2017.

It is followed by the pro-business FDP with almost 12 percent and the far-right populist AfD with about 11 percent. It was unclear whether the Left Party would reach the 5-percent threshold to enter parliament. Final results are expected to come later than usual after a lot of voters opted for postal vote.

All major parties vowed to make climate action a central focus of the next government. Current finance minister Scholz, who emerged as the surprise favourite among voters during the campaign, said it was his intention to form a climate government that would speed up renewables expansion.

Laschet said Germany needed “a coalition for more sustainability in every sense, in climate action and finances.” He added the government had a responsibility for future generations. “We have to meet this responsibility better than so far, in particular in climate action.” The Greens’ Annalena Baerbock said: “This country needs a climate government, that is the result of this election.”

NGOs also said the election will result in more climate action. “It’s already clear: The climate is the winner of this election,” said Kai Niebert, president of the environmental umbrella organisation DNR. “It’s no longer a green topic, but one of all democratic parties.”