Genex lands “world first” green finance deal for two solar farms

Listed renewable energy developer Genex Power says it has landed a “world-first” green financing deal for two of its solar projects – the existing 50MW solar farm at Kidston and the 50MW Jemalong facility that is about to begin construction.

The $192 million financing deal signals the financial close for the Jemalong project and a refinancing of the existing facility for Kidston in north Queensland, which is the first stage of a proposed clean energy hub in and around a former gold mine that will include pumped hydro, more solar and wind energy.

Genex says the funding package is the first “Green Loan” in the world to be certified under the latest internationally recognised Climate Bonds Standard. And it says it is also the largest Certified Green Loan by an Australian renewable energy group.

Genex director Simon Kidston says the financing is significant, particularly given that the Jemalong project will operate on a “merchant” basis, meaning it will take the market spot price rather than a pre-arranged contracted price.

Kidston says the green loan credentials means that it can tap into a growing pool of finance seeking environmentally responsible projects.

“There is a push from banks and equity investors to focus on ESG,” he told RenewEconomy. “It is clear that banks are keen to increase exposure to green activities. The benefits of that means more competition and lower margins.”

The senior debt facility is being provided by Westpac, Nord/LB, and DZ Bank. with Australia’s Clean Energy Finance Corporation also providing an underlying facility.