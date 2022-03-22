FRV says its seventh Australian solar farm is now fully operational

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures Australia (FRV) says it has brought its seventh solar farm in Australian into full production after the 90MW Sebastopol facility in the Riverina region of New South Wales began generating at full capacity earlier this week.

The 248 hectare solar farm, about 16kms south of Temora, is predicted to generate around 200,000MWh a year, which is broadly equivalent to the annual electricity needs of up to 40,000 households.

The Sebastapol project, nee the town of the same name, is part of an 800MW solar portfolio developed by FRV, which is owned by Abdul Latif Jameel Energy and Canadian infrastructure fund Omers.

“This is a key milestone for FRV Australia´s commitment with energy transition to net zero emission,” said Carlo Frigerio, FRV’s managing director for Australia

Completion and full operation of the Sebastopol Solar Farm follows hot on the heels of a number of solar projects reaching commissioned status, which in December allowed New South Wales to smash through the record for solar output, breaking through the 2GW barrier.

FRV bought the Sebastapol project from IB Vogt in 2020. It was one of two projects – along with the 69.5MW Goonumbla solar project – subject of a long term power purchase agreement between FRV and the federal government owned Snowy Hydro.