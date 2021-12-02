NSW smashes solar output record as another grid scale project begins commissioning

New South Wales has smashed the record for solar output twice in the last two days, breaking through the 2GW barrier for the first time, with more records to fall over summer with a number of new solar projects poised to join the grid.

Despite the lousy weather that has plagued much of the state in the last few days, the combined output of the state’s 32 grid scale solar farms reached a new peak of 1827MW at around 1.40pm AEST on Wednesday, and then jumped to 2,092MW at 11.05am AEST on Thursday.

According to Geoff Eldridge, from NEMlog, that helped the entire main grid, known as the National Electricity Market (NEM), break through the 4GW mark for the first time and also set a new instantaneous output record of 4,002MW around the same time.

The records fell as news came that a new 90MW (AC) solar facility near Wagga Wagga, the Sebastapol project owned by FRV, began its commissioning process after Beon Energy Solutions completed its testing.

Sebastopol has begun its initial hold point testing process and is expected to achieve full commercial operations in the coming months.

Been said that during the nine-month construction period, it invested more than $11 million directly into the local region, with numerous businesses from Junee, Temora and Wagga Wagga council areas engaged in the construction phase.

“To complete the project on time in the middle of a global pandemic and significant COVID-19 outbreaks in New South Wales and Victoria, with an outstanding safety performance throughout highlights the commitment and skills of all of the workers and businesses involved,” Beon’s general manager Glen Thomson said.

Beon said it employed more than 200 workers through the construction phase of the project, this included the employment of 73 locals, many of whom were previously unemployed.

Thomson said this was further proof that the energy transition can provide significant benefits to regional communities.