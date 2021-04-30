First wind turbine foundation completed at the Esperance Renewable Energy Hub

Press Release
The 20th April 2021 marked completion of the first wind turbine foundation for the Esperance Renewable Energy Project being constructed by juwi Australia on behalf of project owner Contract Power. juwi Australia’s Managing Director Cameron Garnsworthy was present on the day and commented;
“juwi globally has installed over 1000 wind-turbines on an EPC basis but this was a special milestone as it was the first foundation we have installed in Australia”
The next step is the commencement of construction of the adjacent solar farm and then the installation of the wind turbines which is scheduled for the middle of the year. Cameron also commented;
“we look forward to working with the local community, Contract Power and other stakeholders to complete the wind and solar farm associated with the Renewable Energy Hub”.
Juwi has already achieved remarkable success in the Australian market having completed three hybrid projects, one grid connected project and have another four utility scale hybrid projects currently under construction including: Esperance (Horizon Power), Jacinth Ambrosia (Iluka Resources), Jabiru (NT Government) and Gruyere.
Since the founding of the company in 1996, juwi has, in total, built over 2,500 MW of wind projects and over 3,100 megawatts of solar PV in more than 25 countries.