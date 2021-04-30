First wind turbine foundation completed at the Esperance Renewable Energy Hub

The 20th April 2021 marked completion of the first wind turbine foundation for the Esperance Renewable Energy Project being constructed by juwi Australia on behalf of project owner Contract Power. juwi Australia’s Managing Director Cameron Garnsworthy was present on the day and commented;

“juwi globally has installed over 1000 wind-turbines on an EPC basis but this was a special milestone as it was the first foundation we have installed in Australia”

The next step is the commencement of construction of the adjacent solar farm and then the installation of the wind turbines which is scheduled for the middle of the year. Cameron also commented;

“we look forward to working with the local community, Contract Power and other stakeholders to complete the wind and solar farm associated with the Renewable Energy Hub”.