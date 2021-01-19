First Volvo FL electric truck reaches Australian shores

The Driven

The first Volvo FL Electric truck has landed on Australian shores from Sweden’s Volvo Trucks, destined for trials and evaluation with Australian logistics and supply chain company Linfox.

The Volvo FL Electric truck, along with the Volvo FE electric truck, was first unveiled back in the first half of 2019 as part of a pre-series developed in collaboration with selected customers and opened sales in select European markets by the end of 2019.

Volvo Trucks revealed a full line-up of electric trucks at the end of 2020, including the FL and FE, with hauliers in Europe offered a complete heavy-duty range of electric trucks, beginning this year. The move comes as part of the company’s long-term goal of selling only fossil fuel-free trucks by 2040, announced at the end of 2020. Pre-sales for the full European line-up of Volvo Trucks electric models will begin in 2021 with production to follow in 2022.

Both the FL Electric and FE Electric were developed by Volvo Trucks for distribution, refuse handling, and other urban transport applications. The two-axle FL Electric truck boasts a gross vehicle weight capacity of 16 tonnes thanks to an electric motor generating power output of 200kW and 425Nm of torque.

The bodywork of the FL Electric is powered by a separate electric motor that drives a hydraulic pump, offered in two model options – a smaller motor delivering peak output of 240Nm and 70kW, and a more powerful motor with 530Nm and 100kW output.