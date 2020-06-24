First section of massive Moorabool wind farm completed in Victoria

The first half of the 312MW Moorabool wind farm in central-western Victoria has been completed, with Goldwind Australia announcing that the 50 turbines of the north section of the project would soon begin the process of connecting to the grid.

The milestone for the massive wind farm coincided with another big achievement, Goldwind said on Wednesday, with the first of 54 turbines in the second section, known as Moorabool South, also now fully installed.

Goldwind Australia managing director John Titchen said the two milestones marked a significant step towards more reliable, sustainable, and affordable energy for Victorians, and towards local and regional economic and employment opportunities.

“The completion of construction at Moorabool North and the first turbine erected at Moorabool South marks the next step forward in this important Victorian project,” Titchen said.

“The commencement of wind turbine installations at Moorabool South provides another wave of local and regional economic and employment opportunities including up to 150 jobs during peak construction periods.

“When operational, Moorabool Wind Farm will see the direct employment of up to 20 permanent full-time maintenance roles.”

The $370 million project, which Goldwind Australia bought from WestWind Energy in 2016, is expected to power around 200,000 average Victorian homes each year – or as state energy minister Lily D’Amborsio once put it, one in 10 homes in the state.

Installation of all 54 of the turbines at Moorabool South is scheduled for completion later this year.