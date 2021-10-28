Engie weighs changes to NSW wind farm after deluge of public submissions

The developer of the New South Wales wind farm that has inspired its very own anti-wind acronym – NINE, or Not In Nundle, Ever! – has reduced turbine numbers and is assessing further potential modifications, after receiving more than 660 public submissions on the project.

Engie, whose 400MW Hills of Gold wind farm is proposed for construction on the outskirts of Nundle, 50km south of Tamworth, said on Thursday it is still reviewing the deluge of submissions, received from members of the community, local government and organisations.

“We have gained a better understanding of both the opportunities and concerns with the project,” the statement said, noting that the key themes of the submissions had revolved around traffic, heritage, biodiversity and visual amenity.

“Subsequently, Engie have been conducting additional technical assessments and engaging with key stakeholders to assess how we can modify the project to reduce impacts in these areas,” the company said, noting that a formal response was unlikely to be submitted until the end of 2021.

Some key changes have already been made, however, including a further reduction of the total number of turbines from 70, as submitted in the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) in November of last year, to 65.

“As a result of discussions with key stakeholders, ENGIE is undertaking extra technical assessments, particularly in regards to the bypass design of Devil’s Elbow,” the Hills of Gold FAQ page says.

“We have also reduced the number of wind turbines, which has resulted in further environmental and visual assessments.

“The reduction of these five turbines addressed concerns relating to biodiversity and visual impacts. Removal of two of the turbines has directly resulted in removing impact to two threatened bat species.”

The wind farm, which was originally proposed by Wind Energy Partners, has had a rocky road to development, so far, including being roundly rejected by the Tamworth Regional Council in one of the 660-plus submissions.

The “Not In Nundle, Ever! slogan was reportedly coined by TRC Councillor Glenn Inglis, who slammed Engie for its “lack of meaningful important detail …lack of scrutiny and a lack of clarity.”

Another Councillor, Russell Webb was quoted in the Northern Daily Leader as saying he’s not a supporter of wind farms in general.

“I don’t think it’s a good way to spend money and generate energy – but in this particular case my objection to this wind farm has nothing to do with that,” he said. “I think this is a terrible location for any such development.”

As RenewEconomy reported last year, local opponents to the wind farm, including local activist group Hills of Gold Preservation Society, argue that scores of turbines on Nundle’s horizon will ruin the historic township’s aesthetic and drive away tourists.

But there are local supporters, too. In a letter to the editor of the local Northern Daily Leader published in May of last year, local of 31 years Jim Robinson explained why he wants a wind farm on his land, and in his town.

Robinson, whose Hanging Rock land encompasses the ridge that would hold the majority of the project’s turbines, said he was won over to the idea of what wind farms could do for regional communities after watching a program about it around 12 years ago.

“This proposal was never about myself, it was what it would do for all of us in this community. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the village of Hanging Rock and the town of Nundle to thrive,” Robinson’s letter said.

“The people that are against the wind farm say it will destroy tourism, but most of the people that visit our town are the older generation that drive here in their 4×4 and caravan and have already filled up their car with fuel and fridge with food and beer from Tamworth. They stay at the caravan park for a couple of days but spend very little money in our town.

“There is nothing here for our children and very little for the older generation. If the Wind Farm went ahead, the money from the Community Enhancement fund and also donations from the landholder hosts could do a lot for the area,” he wrote.